Kristen Bell says 'ugly masterpieces' from kids are her favourite Christmas presents

Kristen Bell , Frozen II star, recently revealed how much she loves Christmas and that she begins planning for the festivities as close to the end of Halloween as humanly possible.



During a conversation with Delish, reported by IANS, Kristen Bell went on to explain that the kind of gifts she likes to receive are those which are handmade. One of her favourites are those which her kids make for her. She was quoted as saying, "The best gift I've ever gotten, I like the junk presents that my kids give me."

"I know that sounds silly, but they always make you like ugly masterpieces out of like tile and Gorilla Glue and plants from the garden, and they glue everything together and they colour it, and they are just beautiful because you can just see how creative their brains were while they were making it. Those are kind of my favourite," she added.

Bell stated she is just as conscious when it comes to choosing presents for her friends and family, "I got my friend, Jedediah, he was planning a trip to bike ride from the tip of Oregon to the tip of Patagonia, and he was learning Spanish, and his favourite book is East of Eden," she said.

She went on to add, "I got a first edition copy of East of Eden from Spain. I sent it around to all of his family members and friends. I sent it to four different countries and had to rebind it halfway through, and I had all his family members graffiti inside of it, and put pictures of him and love notes, and it was huge when I gave it to him. It was like overstuffed. That was the best present I've ever given."



