Jeremy Renner will return to 'Mission Impossible' as a bad guy

Jeremy Renner is expected to reprise his role of William Brandit in Tom Curise's Mission Impossible franchise.

According to reports the "The Avengers" star would not on Ethan Hunt's side in Mission Impossible 8.

His character would reportedly be working for bad guys in the future film.

Renner essayed the role of Brandit in Mission: Impossible-Ghost Protocol and Mission Impossible-Rogue Nation but was missing from Mission Impossible-Fallout.

His fans are also wondering if he would be seen in Black Widow, the origin story of Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye in the MCU movies.