Sun eclipse Pakistan: Astrologers, religious scholars give different opinions

KARACHI: The last solar eclipse of 2019 can be witnessed in Pakistan along with several other countries on December 26 (today). This will be an annular solar eclipse in some parts of the country.

Annular solar eclipse, also called 'Fire of ring solar eclipse, will be visible in Karachi and other parts of the country after 20 years today morning.

Some of the astrologers are of the view that today’s annular solar eclipse has brought a raft of problems to the region. according to them the eclipse’s negative effects become apparent 15 days before and after the event.



While religious scholars have been reported as saying that the Sun and Moon are all signs of Allah, and have neither positive or negative effects on anybody. The last annular solar eclipse was witnessed back in 1999.



According to researchers, it would be an ideal celestial gift this time as the earth shall cover 97% of the centre of the sun, offering for a few minutes appearance of the "ring of fire" on the sky.



The eclipse will begin at 7:35 am (local time), turning into a total eclipse at 8:46 am and ending at 10:30 am.

Many countries in Asia will witness a solar eclipse, as well as some parts of eastern Africa and northern Australia, but a small area will experience an annular solar eclipse called a 'ring of fire' eclipse.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, but the type of eclipse that unfolds depends on how far away the moon is from the Earth.

But today, it will be an annular eclipse as the moon will not quite be large enough to cover the entire sun, leaving behind a ring of light, it is also called 'ring of fire' eclipse.



According to the experts and the researchers, that the sun can be viewed safely using the naked eye only during a total eclipse, while during partial and annular solar eclipses, the sun should not be viewed without proper equipment and techniques.





