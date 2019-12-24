close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
December 24, 2019

Babar Azam climbs up three spots on ICC Test batsman ranking

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 24, 2019

Pakistan cricket team batsman Babar Azam on Tuesday jumped  three places in the ICC Test ranking, and is now placed as the sixth-best batsman in  the listing, Geo English    reports

It was only last week that Azam had climbed into the top ten of the rankings, and his recent performances, where he scored a 60 and an unbeaten 100 in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, have earned him another promotion. 

Azam is the only Pakistani on the top ten rankings for batsmen in both Test and ODIs, and he is also tanked as the top tanked T20I batsman. 

The nearest any other Pakistani comes to the list is Mohammad Abbas, who currently holds the 15th spot in the Test ranking for bowlers.

Surprisingly, Yasir Shah features at number 18 on the Test all-rounders list, with his battling century against Australia earlier this month helping his cause.

