Angelina Jolie joins Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani for Christmas picture

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani have posed for a picture together to send holiday greetings to fans as the stars work on their up comping movie Eternals.

Salma Hayek was the first to share the picture on her Instagram.

The photo shows Angelina Jolie, Salam Hayek and Nanjiani posing with some other members of the cast and crew.

"Happyholidays from the #eternals," the actor wrote in the caption.



Directed by Chloé Zhao with a screenplay by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight.



The film arrives in theaters on Nov. 6, 2020.



There is still no official word on the plot of the film or when a trailer will release.

