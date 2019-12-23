Liam Hemsworth ‘happily moving on’ from Miley Cyrus with Gabriella Brooks

Miley Cyrus may have taken little to no time in moving on from Liam Hemsworth but it looks like he too, is now following suit.

The latest intel on the former flames suggests that The Hunger Games actor may have finally found closure and is now ready to move on from the Wrecking Ball singer, courtesy of his new ladylove, Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

A source spilled to Us Weekly that as the Aussie hunk is getting back into the dating game, first with British actor Maddison Brown and now with the supermodel, he is finally “happy to be moving on.”

The grapevine further dished the details on how he feels about his new 21-year-old love interest, who by the way, has also already been introduced to his parents.

"Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,” the source revealed.

On the other hand, Miley following her split with Liam had first blown up headlines with her fiery romance with Kaitlynn Carter, which also couldn’t last long. And now the vocal powerhouse is taking over the spotlight with her bustling and tumultuous relationship with Cody Simpson which appears to be going strong for now.