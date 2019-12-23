Hilary Duff ties the knot to Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony

Hollywood star Hilary Duff left her fans taken aback and startled after she tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Saturday.

The Lizzie McGuire star, 32, had gotten engaged to her partner of three years, songwriter Matthew Koma, back in May this year and are also parents to one-year-old daughter Banks Violet Blair.

As per TMZ, the couple exchanged vows on Saturday in an intimate and enchanting back-yard ceremony attended by the couple’s closest friends and family.

A source revealed to Just Jared: “It was a love-fest – a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family.”

It was revealed further that Hilary’s sister Haylie Duff and seven-year-old son Luca were also present at the auspicious occasion.

Hilary’s stylist Jessica Paster also shared a glimpse from the event as she posted a picture of a flower bouquet on Instagram, with the caption: “Winter solstice … a day of luv.”



Hilary and Matthew had first met back in 2015 following the actor’s divorce from ex-husband Mike Comrie, but it wasn’t until the SAG Awards in 2017 that the two made their official debut.

