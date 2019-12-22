Camila Cabello ashamed of racist social media posts

Singer Camila Cabello's memes have come back to haunt her.

She recently faced backlash when a a series of her racially-insensitive memes posted on social media seven years ago resurfaced.

The "Havana" singer says she is deeply embarrassed and ashamed of her memes that she shared on her Tumblr page in 2012.

The memes, according to multiple reports, featured the N-word and a number of Asian slurs.

The singer used her Instagram to issue a lengthy apology, expressing regret at the hurtful language which she used when she was an "ignorant" youth.

"When I was younger I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” she wrote.

Insisting that she is now a changed woman, the singer further said, “I’m 22 now. “I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before.

"“These mistakes don’t represent the person I am or (the) person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness.”

“I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”