PM Imran says threat to Pakistan from India increasing, warns of 'befitting response'

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the recent mass protests in India over the controversial citizenship bill, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that India's threats to Pakistan were increasing and in case of a false flag operation by New Delhi, Islamabad will have no other option but to give a 'befitting response'.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that all Indians who wanted a pluralist India had taken to the streets for a 'mass movement'.

He said that India had been moving towards " Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology".

Khan said that the Indian army chief's recent threatening statement about escalation across the Line of Control (LoC) adds to Pakistan's concerns of a false flag operation.

He said that if India were to conduct a false flag operation, Pakistan will have no option but to respond back.

Situation along LoC can escalate: Indian army chief

Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat, in suggestive and provocative remarks, had on Wednesday said that the situation along the LoC could escalate any time and that the Indian army was prepared for the spiraling of the escalation matrix, The Times of India reported.

The remarks came as thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and a southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrations.