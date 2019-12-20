Billie Eilish compares ‘Bad Guy’ to a Selena Gomez song and it's driving us crazy

Billie Eilish just compared her hit song Bad Guy to an oldie of Selena Gomez and you will be blown off by the relatedness.

The major drop was thrown during an interview with an American monthly magazine, about a breakdown of Bad Guy by Billie and her brother, Finneas.

The interview takes the viewers through the whole process of making the hit, but it gets jaw-dropping when Billie compares her song with the famous Plants vs. Zombies main theme.

"You know what it literally is?" she asks her brother. "It's not at all the same melodies, but it's literally Plants vs. Zombies." Plants vs. Zombie is a famous tower defense and strategy video game, and its theme song surely resembles Billie’s global hit.

To the comparison, Finneas gave us an even better one: Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place, and it’s surely rocking.



Check it out yourself







