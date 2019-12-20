close
Fri Dec 20, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 20, 2019

Billie Eilish compares ‘Bad Guy’ to a Selena Gomez song and it's driving us crazy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 20, 2019
Billie Eilish compares ‘Bad Guy’ to a Selena Gomez song and it's driving us crazy 

Billie Eilish just compared her hit song Bad Guy   to an oldie of Selena Gomez and you will be blown off by the relatedness.

The major drop was thrown during an interview with an American monthly magazine, about a breakdown of Bad Guy   by Billie and her brother, Finneas. 

The interview takes the viewers through the whole process of making the hit, but it gets jaw-dropping when Billie compares her song with the famous Plants vs. Zombies main theme.

"You know what it literally is?" she asks her brother. "It's not at all the same melodies, but it's literally Plants vs. Zombies." Plants vs. Zombie is a famous tower defense and strategy video game, and its theme song surely resembles Billie’s global hit.

To the comparison, Finneas gave us an even better one: Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place, and  it’s surely rocking. 

Check it out yourself



