Thu Dec 19, 2019
December 19, 2019

Selena Gomez's no-makeup, casual look turns heads after her Paris fashion marathon

Thu, Dec 19, 2019
Selena Gomez’s no-makeup, casual look turns heads after her Paris fashion marathon. Photo: Daily Mail

Selena Gomez had the world talking because of her new music but her banging, high-fashion and jaw-dropping  looks from London and Paris too had brought her into the limelight. 

The Lose You To Love Me singer has now taken over the spotlight all over again but this time for rocking a more casual and laid-back look.

After photos of her carrying several bags of Urban Outfitters in Malibu went viral, fans were convinced that the beauty queen knows well how to leave everyone with bated breath in not just high-fashion and modish ensembles but also in her natural, no-makeup look.

Selena Gomez’s no-makeup, casual look turns heads after her Paris fashion marathon. Photo: Daily Mail

Selena was donning an over-sized graphic tee with sweatpants and black boots while she kept her hair up in a messy, tousled bun, leaving her skin makeup-free. 

Selena Gomez’s no-makeup, casual look turns heads after her Paris fashion marathon. Photo: Daily Mail


