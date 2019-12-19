Kendall Jenner reignites relationship with old flame Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner after making headlines earlier over probable rumours of a patch-up in the works between her and ex-boyfriend and NBA player Ben Simmons, is said to have already reignited her relationship with him.

As per E!, the model had been making recurrent trips down to Philadelphia, which fans and tabloids thought were to evaluate where she stands with her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons, but reality seems to be way ahead.

Citing a close source, the publication reported that the two are back together after a break which had occurred owing to their tough schedules.

"They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings. Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She's been flying in to see him whenever she can,” the source said.

"They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives. They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together," the source added.

Earlier in May, Kendall had even teased fans during an interview with Vogue about the seriousness of her relationship with Simmons as she said that she can see herself marrying him one day.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” she had said.