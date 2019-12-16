Yasir Shah says conceded more runs as he 'bowled more overs than others'

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah in a Monday press conference explained his expensive economy rate during the recently completed series against Australia as the result of him "bowling more overs than other bowlers."

Shah conceded 205 runs from 48.5 overs in the first test at Brisbane, bagging four wickets. In Adelaide, the 33-year-old spinner conceded 197 runs from 32 wicket-less overs.

“[Australian conditions are] always more supportive to fast bowlers than spinners. I was hit for more runs because I bowled more overs there. It is part of the game — sometimes you take ten wickets in a day and sometimes you go wicket-less,” Shah said.

Shah, once regarded as Pakistan’s top bowler, has been struggling with the ball and criticised for losing focus. He has managed just five wickets in the last four tests, including the four-fer at Adelaide.

However, Shah does not seem too worried about losing form, as he believes his predicament to be "part of the game".

“Taking wickets or not is part of the game; sometimes you get wickets, sometimes you don't. It happens. I am not worried about that. I will work hard and make a comeback,” he replied when asked about his current form.

The spinner didn’t play the Rawalpindi Test against Sri Lanka and was sent instead to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to work under the supervision of spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed.

Shah feels that the stint has helped him and he is now prepared for the upcoming Test in Karachi.

“Mushi bhai (Mushtaq Ahmed) motivated me a lot during the sessions at NCA. I did some drills with him. He guided me on my bowling action and my googly,” he said.

“I am prepared for the [Karachi] match. I wasn’t playing in Pindi and, due to the weather, I couldn’t get time to train myself.

"I went to the NCA, where I worked with Mushtaq Ahmed and bowled 25-30 overs per day. I feel better now and this has helped me regain confidence. It was a good break for me,” Shah added.

Shah said that he is hopeful of playing in Karachi and looks forward to his first Test at the ground.