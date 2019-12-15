Can't thank Allah enough, dedicate century to my daughter: Abid Ali

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani opening batsman Abid Ali on Sunday dedicated his Test debut century to his daughter.



The Sri Lankan cricket team arrived in Pakistan after a decade to play a Test match. For Pakistani cricket enthusiasts, it was a sight for sore eyes to see opening batsman Abid Ali score a century and make history by becoming the only batsman to score centuries on both Test and ODI debuts.

"The more I thank Allah, the less it is," he said. "I kept working hard for the last couple of years and was eagerly awaiting for my big break."

Abid said that he couldn't thank God enough for helping him score a century in front of his home crowd when cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade.

Abid said that it was Babar Azam who gave him confidence when he became nervous.

"Obviously I got nervous when I was nearing my century," he said. "However, it was Babar who gave me confidence from the other end and told me to have patience," he added.

Abid dedicated his debut ton to his daughter.

"I would like to dedicate this century to my daughter. My wife and my parents prayed a lot for my performance. Inshallah I will try to do even better," he said.

ODI and T20 skipper Babar made his third Test century as Pakistan scored 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 308-6.