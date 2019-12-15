close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
World

AFP
December 15, 2019

China suspends planned tariffs on some US goods

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China August 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Beijing suspended additional tariffs on US products that had been due to kick in on Sunday, after Washington and Beijing announced a major thaw in their trade war Friday.

China will suspend the planned addition of 10 percent and 5 percent tariffs on some US imports, and "continue to suspend additional tariffs on US-made autos and spare parts", China's finance ministry announced Sunday.

The move follows US President Trump's cancellation of new tariffs on Chinese products as part of a "phase one" trade deal.

China's commerce ministry said on Friday it had agreed with the US a mini-deal that includes a progressive rollback of tariffs and the protection of intellectual property rights.

The two sides have yet to sign the agreement, which represents a major breakthrough in the 21-month standoff between the world´s two largest economies.

In addition to existing tariffs, Trump had previously threatened to impose a 15 percent levy on Sunday on around $160 billion of Chinese exports, including popular US consumer goods like electronics and clothing.

China had said it would respond with a 25 percent tariff on US autos and a five percent tariff on auto parts  — levies that were suspended earlier this year as a goodwill gesture.

