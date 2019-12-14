close
Sat Dec 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

REUTERS
December 14, 2019

Qatar says there has been 'small progress' in resolving Gulf dispute

World

REUTERS
Sat, Dec 14, 2019
Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Photo: Reuters

DOHA:  Qatar’s foreign minister said on Saturday there has been small progress to resolve a 2-1/2 year dispute between the Gulf state and its neighbors.

Asked whether there was progress at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit held last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told Reuters that there has been “small progress, just a little progress”.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of backing terrorism. Qatar denies the charge and accuses its neighbors of seeking to curtail its sovereignty.

Latest News

More From World