Murtaza Wahab shares pleasant experience of rickshaw ride in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sindh Chief Minister's Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab on Friday boasted about travelling in Karachi's public transport after a very long time.
Wahab posted a video on his social media saying: "Travelled in a rickshaw after a long time.
Karachi ka aaala mausam, rickshaw ka shor aur driver ki adventurous moves [Karachi's amazing weather, rickshaw noises, and the driver's adventurous moves] made the trip very exciting #Karachi," he added.
The video showed Wahab seated in the backseat of the rickshaw, going through Karachi's streets, which seemed to be in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).
Sindh Chief Minister's Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab on Friday boasted about travelling in Karachi's public transport after a very long time.
Wahab posted a video on his social media saying: "Travelled in a rickshaw after a long time.
Karachi ka aaala mausam, rickshaw ka shor aur driver ki adventurous moves [Karachi's amazing weather, rickshaw noises, and the driver's adventurous moves] made the trip very exciting #Karachi," he added.
The video showed Wahab seated in the backseat of the rickshaw, going through Karachi's streets, which seemed to be in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).