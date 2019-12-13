close
Fri Dec 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 13, 2019

Murtaza Wahab shares pleasant experience of rickshaw ride in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 13, 2019
Twtter/SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1)/Screenshots via Geo.tv

Sindh Chief Minister's Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab on Friday boasted about travelling in Karachi's public transport after a very long time.

Wahab posted a video on his social media saying: "Travelled in a rickshaw after a long time.

Karachi ka aaala mausam, rickshaw ka shor aur driver ki adventurous moves [Karachi's amazing weather, rickshaw noises, and the driver's adventurous moves] made the trip very exciting #Karachi," he added.

The video showed Wahab seated in the backseat of the rickshaw, going through Karachi's streets, which seemed to be in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Latest News

More From Pakistan