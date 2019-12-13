Murtaza Wahab shares pleasant experience of rickshaw ride in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister's Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab on Friday boasted about travelling in Karachi's public transport after a very long time.

Wahab posted a video on his social media saying: "Travelled in a rickshaw after a long time.

Karachi ka aaala mausam, rickshaw ka shor aur driver ki adventurous moves [Karachi's amazing weather, rickshaw noises, and the driver's adventurous moves] made the trip very exciting #Karachi," he added.

The video showed Wahab seated in the backseat of the rickshaw, going through Karachi's streets, which seemed to be in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).