Lahore lawyers' attack: PM Imran praises Fayyaz-ul Hasan Chohan for showing courage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan on Thursday, a day after the minister was manhandled during an attack by lawyers in Lahore.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had ongoing issues with the doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC), had stormed the hospital, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles of visitors. Chohan, who had arrived at the hospital to mediate, was also attacked by the mob of lawyers.

Prime Minister Imran called Chohan and praised the minister for timely reaching the site of attack and performing his duties as an official.

The prime minister said that the incident should not lead to dampening of spirit.

In a statement, the provincial information minister said that anti-Pakistan elements tried to make a situation similar to that of the Model Town incident in 2014, which claimed several lives during protests.

Chohan earlier claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers are behind the attack on him, which took place earlier today.

“The list has surfaced on social media of those PML-N workers who attacked me. Those PML-N workers have their pictures with Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz,” he said.