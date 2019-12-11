Google unveils Pakistan’s top searches in 2019: Ehd-e-Wafa, Suno Chanda on top

Search engine giant Google just revealed the list of top 10 trending searches in Pakistan for the year 2019 and some very famous dramas and movies from the country have made it to the coveted list.

Among the top three searches are famed dramas serials Ehd-e-Wafa and Suno Chanda season 2, claiming the third and fourth spot respectively. The dramas generated quite a lot of buzz amongst the audience and earned rave reviews.

The first and the second most searched trends, however, are Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Bigg Boss 13, the list reveals.

Moreover, Pakistani drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho which is currently airing and has become quite popular amongst the masses has also been featured at the seventh spot on the list.

Several Bollywood movies like Kabir Singh and Gully Boy are also included in the Google top trends of the year list at the fifth and tenth spot respectively.

