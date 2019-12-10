COAS General Bajwa presides over Corps Commanders' Conference: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a Corps Commanders' Conference on Tuesday.

A tweet by the DG ISPR featured a video from the conference. The spokesperson of the army's media wing will hold a press conference tomorrow (Wednesday) to talk about the issues that came under discussion during the meeting.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, last month, allowed the government to extend General Bajwa's tenure as army chief by six months and within that time bring necessary legislation to determine the COAS' appointment under article 243 of the constitution.

The order stated: "Article 243 of the Constitution clearly mandates that the Federal Government shall have control and command of the Armed Forces and the supreme command of the Armed Forces shall vest in the President."

The court had earlier reserved its verdict in this high-profile case and directed the federal government to furnish a fresh summary of the army chief's extension of services.