Gigi Hadid would 'rather die than hit the gym': Model spills her beauty secrets

While you may have thought beauty queen Gigi Hadid's impeccable physique was a result of her tireless efforts at the gym, we are here to tell you that you are mistaken.

The supermodel is one of the most sought-after divas in the world and has swiftly made her way to the top by turning her into the ultimate face of the fashion universe, but her flawless and slender physique is not the result of her workouts on heavy machines but more natural activities.

Speaking to Condé Nast Traveller magazine, the 24-year-old said: "I just can't go to the gym and run — I'd rather die."

"I grew up outdoors so my favourite thing is to make the most of the scenery — I cycle everywhere and swim in the sea at every spare moment," she added.

Apart from that the style icon also dished the details on her go-to look for when she is hitting the beach. "Minimal make-up so I can see my freckles, and a healthy glow. Also, sun cream is very important!," she said.



"On tropical trips, I pretty much have coconut oil in my hair at all times. I swim in the ocean and rinse it but skip the shampoo — that's the best tip I've learned from the pros. It gives it time to rebuild from the wear and tear," she added spilling more of her beauty secrets.