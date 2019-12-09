Angelina Jolie shuns Alia Shawkat, calls her Brad Pitt’s ‘new babe?’

Angelina Jolie is in the midst of a rumour that suggests she has shunned Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Alia Shakwat.

A tabloid was reported to have dragged Jolie’s named in the brewing romance between Pitt and Shawkat, saying that she disapproves of her.

As busted by Gossip Cop, the rumours are however, untrue.

The tabloid went as far as claiming that Jolie is ‘jealous’ and ‘taking cheap shots’ at Shawkat, citing a source.

“Angie’s not mincing words,” said a supposed source. “She thinks Alia’s plain and ordinary looking.”

The alleged insider added, “Angie’s been critical of Brad dating other women while they’re still settling their divorce and custody issues, saying he’s more concerned about his love life than making sure his kids are provided for. She’s not going to make it easy on anyone he dates!”

On the contrary, People magazine has reported that Jolie is in fact not concerned about her estranged husband’s love life, and is not upset with him having friends from the entertainment industry.

As revealed by Gossip Cop, the tabloid fabricated the entire story, after previously falsely reporting that Jolie had a breakdown over Pitt and Shawkat’s linkup rumours.