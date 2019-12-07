Taylor Swift's 'Lover' gets a hilarious twist by her ex Joe Jonas as he pokes fun at Nick

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Joe Jonas is leaving his fans in fits over his hilarious and sidesplitting rendition of ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's song Lover, that he sung for his brother Nick Jonas.
A video making rounds on social media shows the Bad Blood singer's ex-boyfriend singing one of her hit songs Lover, but with an amusing twist as he poked fun at his brother Nick.
The video that was originally posted by the eldest of the Jonas Brothers on his Instagram Story showed him singing: "You're my, my, my, my...brother," adding the last word in place of 'lover' in the original track.
Joe and Taylor had been in a relationship that lasted a few months in 2008 but the two had parted ways on a sour note as reports revealed Joe had broken up with the singer over a phone call that was only 27 seconds long.
Taylor had later spoken about it and called Joe out while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Joe Jonas is leaving his fans in fits over his hilarious and sidesplitting rendition of ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's song Lover, that he sung for his brother Nick Jonas.
A video making rounds on social media shows the Bad Blood singer's ex-boyfriend singing one of her hit songs Lover, but with an amusing twist as he poked fun at his brother Nick.
The video that was originally posted by the eldest of the Jonas Brothers on his Instagram Story showed him singing: "You're my, my, my, my...brother," adding the last word in place of 'lover' in the original track.
Joe and Taylor had been in a relationship that lasted a few months in 2008 but the two had parted ways on a sour note as reports revealed Joe had broken up with the singer over a phone call that was only 27 seconds long.
Taylor had later spoken about it and called Joe out while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.