Irfan takes veiled dig at Razzaq after 'baby Bumrah' remark

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq sent India's fans into a frenzy when he took a not-so-subtle dig at their top-tier pacer Jasprit Bumrah by calling him a "baby bowler", according to local media.

Razaq, in an interview, had said that his career saw him play against some big names namely Australia’s Glenn McGrath and bowling great Wasim Akram and therefore, the Indian premier was a "baby" in comparison to the two.

"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," said the former Pakistan all-rounder.

The former all-rounder’s comment had garnered attention from the likes Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan who took a veiled dig at the ex-Pakistani all-rounder asking fans to pay no heed over the "unnecessary over-the-top statement".

Bumrah currently holds the number one spot in the ICC’s ODI bowlers ranking and had claimed his maiden hat-trick in the second Test of a two-match series against West Indies.