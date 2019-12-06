Kourtney Kardashian cosying up again to ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima?

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted dancing with ex beau Younes Bendjima at a Miami club.



According to media reports, the former lovebirds are getting closer again after they were first spotted three months back, holding hands together in Los Angeles. Younes had also attended Kourtney's 40th birthday bash in April.

Supermodel Bella Hadid and Kendal Jenner were also in attendance.

According to TMZ, the couple enjoyed the music and exchanged laughters, however, it seemed they were avoiding to be seen.

Now, Kardashian and Younes were spotted together inside nightclub in Miami recently. The couple stayed in the club until 4:00 AM.

The reality TV star started dating French model Younes in 2016 and announced their split in August 2018.