Northern beat KP to book place in 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

Northern on Thursday defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 39 runs in the 10th round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019 and qualified for the final of the tournament.

The victory over KP brought Northern’s points tally to 130, just three shy of Central Punjab, whom they will face in the final on December 27 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

KP needed 245 runs to beat Northern on the last day of their four-day match and qualify for the final opposite Central Punjab.

However, KP top-order was rattled early, with opener Fakhar Zaman only contributing seven runs. Zohaib Khan and Israrullah both scored half centuries but it wasn’t enough as the wickets kept on tumbling around them.

In the end, KP lost, thanks in large parts to the impressive Nauman Ali’s four-fer.