Did Jennifer Aniston break up with Leonardo DiCaprio for Johnny Depp?

Jennifer Aniston was reported by a tabloid named Woman’s Day to have dumped Leonardo DiCaprio for Johnny Depp.

The rumours are untrue as Aniston never dated DiCaprio or Depp, as busted by Gossip Cop.

The claims were made last year when the tabloid reported that Aniston and DiCaprio had dated each other after attending the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s star’s birthday party.

After that piece was debunked by Gossip Cop, DiCaprio was spotted several times with his actual girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

The tabloid then went on to claim that Aniston had broken up with DiCaprio to be romantically involved with Depp.

The magazine allegedly spoke with an “insider” who told the outlet, “Jen feels Johnny’s had a terrible run of bad luck and, like her, he chose his long-term partners extremely badly. Jen is actively looking for a guy. She wants a boyfriend who doesn’t mind being trailed by her bodyguard all the time and who isn’t intimidated by her fame.”

As for Aniston, the Friends starlet recently told Entertainment Tonight that she is happy being single.