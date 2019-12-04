Whitney Way Thore now engaged to beau Chase Severino

US television star Whitney Way Thore has confirmed her engagement with her longtime beau Chase Severino.



The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star took to Instagram to announce her engagement with Severino officially.

"Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive. It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret! Can’t wait to share this with y’all! the ring is exactly what I wanted: yellow sapphire, diamonds, + white gold."

She also confirmed the big news with People, saying she and Chase are engaged now: "I and Severino are so excited to officially announce our engagement."



The TV star also shared her engagement ring on Instagram. "Oooh @severinbro7! She’s so pretty! The ring is honestly the least important thing to me about being engaged to the man I love but DAMN HE DID SO WELL! It’s yellow sapphire, diamonds, and white gold and I’m in LOVE!"

According to People, Thore went to Paris with Chase Severino and returned home engaged. Chase had proposed to Whitney on October 9 but they kept the big news undisclosed for two months.

