Cricket back in PM Imran’s focus after Australia drubbing, says Faisal Javed

The thrashing Pakistan cricket team received in Australia has forced senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to seek immediate changes in the team management.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday told Geo Pakistan that Prime Minister Imran Khan will now focus on cricket after the team’s humiliating loss against the Aussies.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and PM's Special Assistant Naeemul Haq had criticised the team selection for Australia tour.

He could not concentrate on sports as he was focused on stabilising the economy and strengthening the institutions, which were in shambles, said Faisal, who is a close aide of the premier.

The PTI senator said that his party’s government will try to fix cricket through a long-term policy. He also added that PTI leaders have held discussions on the recent decisions taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the national team.

Faisal, while commenting on the appointment of Azhar Ali as the Test captain, said, “Appointing Azhar Ali as Test captain was not the right decision as he has failed in the past.”

The PTI leader said Pakistan has always lost in Australia, but such poor performance was not expected from the players.

Commenting on PCB's new domestic structure, the senator termed it key for Pakistan’s future.

Pakistan is scheduled to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka this month for which the team will be announced on December 7.