Google's Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO: Google chief executive Sundar Pichai will assume the CEO role at parent firm Alphabet in a shakeup at the top of the Silicon Valley titan, the company said Tuesday.
Pichai will take over from Larry Page, a co-founder of the internet firm, at the parent company which includes Google as well as units focusing on "other bets" in areas including self-driving cars and life sciences.
Page and Google co-founder Sergey Brin "will continue their involvement as co-founders, shareholders and members of Alphabet´s board of directors," the company said.
Alphabet was formed in 2015, giving a separate identity to the original company Google and other units such as autonomous car unit Waymo and smart cities group Sidewalk Labs.
SAN FRANCISCO: Google chief executive Sundar Pichai will assume the CEO role at parent firm Alphabet in a shakeup at the top of the Silicon Valley titan, the company said Tuesday.
Pichai will take over from Larry Page, a co-founder of the internet firm, at the parent company which includes Google as well as units focusing on "other bets" in areas including self-driving cars and life sciences.
Page and Google co-founder Sergey Brin "will continue their involvement as co-founders, shareholders and members of Alphabet´s board of directors," the company said.
Alphabet was formed in 2015, giving a separate identity to the original company Google and other units such as autonomous car unit Waymo and smart cities group Sidewalk Labs.