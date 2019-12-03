Pakistan secure four additional gold medals in South Asian Games

Pakistan's athletes on Tuesday upped their medal count and secured four additional gold medals, totaling the tally to six in the ongoing South Asian Games being held in Nepalese cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara.

According to available information, the athletes bagged gold medals in karate, taekwondo and shooting events at the regional sports extravaganza.

Gold Medals

Pakistan’s top karateka Saadi Abbas clinched gold in the men’s 75 Kg category, outclassing Nepal’s Gangaram Kushwar in the karate competition.

In taekwondo, Shahzeb bagged a gold medal in the men’s 54kg category after leading with 47 points against Sri Lanka’s Renhana Anura Bandara 10 points. Whereas, Mehrunissa, Asifa Ali and Iqra Zaheer clinched gold in taekwondo for the women's side.

Shooting trio Mohammad Khalil Akhtar, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Maqbool Hussain got gold medal in the center fire pistol team event while Ghufran Adil, Aqib Latif and Zeeshan Shakir bagged gold in 3x position rifle team competition.

Silver Medals

The karatekas have added four silver medals to the tally with Zafar Iqbal bagging the medal in the men’s 60kg category, Naseer Ahmed for the men’s 67 kg category, Sana Kausar in the women’s 55kg category and Kulsoom Hazara in women’s 68kg weight categories. Whereas, Naz Gul earned a bronze medal in the women’s 61Kg category.

Syed Zadi, Sidra Batool and Mohammad Faheem have also won silver medals for Pakistan for taekwondo.

The men’s volleyball also saw a silver after being defeated for 3-1 in the final against arch rivals India.

Bronze Medals

In men’s 100m race, Pakistan’s Samiullah got the bronze medal.

Shooters Ghufran Adil and Khalil Akhtar also earned bronze medal in their respective categories while Naqash Hamdani got a bronze medal in taekwondo.

For tennis, Pakistan has qualified for the finals after beating Bhutan in the semi final 3-0.

Abid and Muzzamil won both the singles and the doubles as Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan preferred to rest in the semi final against a comparatively weaker side.

Pakistan will now play for a gold medal against India in tennis team event final on Wednesday.

The country’s total stands at six gold, eleven silver and fifteen bronze medals.



