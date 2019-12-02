Experts slam Pakistan team after horror show in Australia





Former cricketers and sports analyst have criticised the Pakistani cricket authorities after the team suffered another humiliating defeat against the Aussies in second Test in Adelaide.

The kangaroos outclassed the green shirts in all the departments of game and win the two-match series 2-0.

Pakistan resumed day four of the day-night match on a precarious 39 for three with Masood not out 14 and Shafiq on eight after being bowled out for 302 in their first innings and forced to follow on.



It followed Australia’s mammoth 589 for three declared, built around David Warner´s exceptional 335 not out -- the 10th highest Test score of all time.

Needing another 248 to force Australia to bat again and avoid a second successive innings defeat, they had a decent crack but were eventually all out for 239 with the home team claiming victory by an innings and 48 runs.

It was Australia's sixth consecutive win in a pink ball Test -- four of them at Adelaide -- with every day-night Test played so far since the concept was introduced in 2015 producing a result.