Sun Dec 01, 2019
December 1, 2019

Hamzah Sheeraz wins WBO European Super Welter title

Hamzah Sheeraz (R) in action against Ryan Kelly (L).

British boxer Hamzah Sheeraz on Saturday TKO'ed compatriot Ryan Kelly in Birmingham to clinch the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) European Super Welter title.

Sheeraz, 20, stopped his opponent in the sixth round of the bout, and improved his career record to 10-0.

The 6'1 pugilist from Slough, who is managed by fame boxing promoter Frank Warren, has a 60 per cent knock out ratio across his first 10 fights.

Before following in the footsteps of his idol Amir Khan and turning pro in 2017, Sheeraz had a successful amateur career, winning 70 of his 80 fights. 

