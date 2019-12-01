Ed Sheeran enjoys a cellphone-free life, only way of reaching him is via email

While even the most traditionalist of folks these days are in some ways connected to the world of technology, there is one famous personality who has kept his life cellphone-free: Ed Sheeran.

The Perfect hit maker is known far and wide to have abandoned his electronic device back in 2015 and reports have now revealed that the singer remains without a cellular device and the only way of reaching him is through email.

Roman Kemp, a friend of the singer revealed in an episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here: “Ed doesn't have a phone, you email him.”

In an earlier interview, Ed too had spoken about the decision to live a mobile-free life, saying: "I bought an iPad, and then I just work off of e-mail, and it's so much less stress. I don't wake up in the morning and have to answer 50 messages of people asking for stuff. It's just like, I wake up and have a cup of tea.”

