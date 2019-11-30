Robert Pattinson hopeful of losing 'Twilight' image with Batman avatar

Robert Pattinson is still widely linked to his famous avatar of Edward Cullen in Twilight, but with his upcoming film Batman in the works, he is hoping for the image to change.

The 33-year-old actor, famous for his lead role in the vampire drama, surprised his fans with the announcement that he will now be starring in a huge action-thriller film. However, he is still fretting about whether fans will be able to accept his new avatar.

"There's a part of me that just thinks it's impossible to be what happened with Twilight because it was so sudden. I'm hoping it won't be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I'm kind of boring and old now," Pattinson expressed, talking about his upcoming venture to Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

Previously, he told Guardian that, "I definitely feel like I need to prove something and I'm not entirely sure what it is, so that's probably what my turmoil is."

The Matt Reeves-directorial is scheduled for release in 2021. Divergent actor, Zoe Kravitz will also be starring in the film.