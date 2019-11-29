India´s Mirza set for tennis comeback in Hobart

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday announced her return to competitive tennis at the Hobart International in January, two years after taking a maternity break.

The 33-year-old, who last played at the China Open in October 2017, will team up with Ukraine´s Nadiia Kichenok -- ranked 38 in the WTA doubles chart.

Mirza, who married former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, gave birth to her first child -- a son the couple named Izhaan.

"I am playing in Hobart, then I am playing the Australian Open," Mirza was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

"I am planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a $25,000 (ITF women´s event) next month, but I am 50-50 about it, so let´s see how my wrist behaves. We will see, but Hobart and Australian Open (for sure)."

She added that she had experienced "a lot of change" after having a baby.

"Your routine and sleep pattern changes. I (now) feel fit, my body is where it used to be before I had the baby," Mirza said.

The Hobart WTA takes place between January 11-18 and is a key lead-in tournament to the Australian Open.

Mirza, regarded as India´s best-ever women´s tennis player, will partner American Rajeev Ram for the mixed doubles at the Australian Open.

Mirza in 2005 became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title. She reached the fourth round of the US Open in the same year, and by 2007 was among the women´s top 30.

But a wrist injury ended her singles dream and she focused on doubles tennis. A partnership with Swiss great Martina Hingis produced three Grand Slam titles.