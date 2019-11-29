K-pop singers Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon jailed on gang rape charges

South Korean popular music band K-pop singers Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon have been sentenced on charges of gang rape.



The South Korea court sentenced Jung Joon Young for six years and Choi Jong Hoon for five years in prison.

The singers were accused of gang rape and filming the assault on women in Hongcheon and Daegu in January 2016 and March 2016 respectively.

AFP Adds:

Jung was jailed for six years and Choi, 29, for five, the Seoul Central District Court said.

"Jung and Choi took part in gang rape of victims who were intoxicated and unable to resist," Yonhap news agency cited the verdict.

The two singers had been hugely popular but had perceived the victims only as "sexual objects" to be exploited, it went on, adding: "They should assume social responsibility in proportion to their fame and wealth."

Both men wept when the sentences were announced.

Jung rose to fame in 2014 when he came third in the audition show "Super Star K" and had a number of solo hits before the video scandal broke in March, when he announced his retirement.

At the time the rape accusations had yet to emerge, but he said he had "committed crimes that cannot be forgiven".

"I apologise to the women victims who are suffering because of me," and his fans, he said, adding he would "spend the rest of my life reflecting on my wrongdoings".

There was no immediate statement from his lawyers or his record company Friday.

Friday´s verdict came just days after the death of Goo Hara, a former member of girl group Kara, in an apparent suicide after she was blackmailed.