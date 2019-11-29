Pak vs Aus: Debutant Muhammad Musa delighted on receiving Test cap from Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Friday presented the team’s newest pacer Muhammad Musa Khan with his Test cap, advising the 19-year-old to focus on his lengths and enjoy the match.



Musa, who is making his debut in the Adelaide Test, replaced sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah in the team. Shah, who debuted in the last match, has been rested by the team management.

The former skipper, while giving away the cap, advised the young pacer to stay focused and stick to his lengths. He added, “On this pitch, length is very important.”

Akram told the bowler to take advise from his captain and bowling coach Waqar Younis but make sure that he enjoys his first Test match.

The 19-year-old pacer was delighted to get his cap from Akram saying, “I have received my Test cap from a big player. I will try to fulfil the expectations.”

The debutant said that he will focus on his bowling and will give his best for his team.

Musa is the 238 cricketer to make his debut for his country. Interestingly, the last four debutants were also fast bowlers. Last year, Mir Hamza got his Test debut against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

Fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi also made his test debut last year against New Zealand, while 16-year-old Naseem Shah was handed his Test cap in the previous match.