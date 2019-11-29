Pak vs Aus: Australia win toss, bat first in second Test

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against a shaken-up Pakistan side at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by an innings and five runs in Brisbane.

“The wicket looks really good. Pink ball, we like to bat first,” said Australia captain Tim Paine ahead of the first day-night Test between the teams at the venue.

“Might be a bit of rain around as well, so it will be interesting to see how the pink ball handles a wet outfield.”

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was happy with Paine’s decision, given the overcast weather and a chance of rain showers.

“I would have bowled first considering the conditions,” said Azhar.

“It’s a win-win situation at the moment.”

Pakistan made three changes to the side that was comprehensively outplayed at the Gabba.

Teenage paceman Muhammad Musa will make his Test debut in place of the 16-year-old prodigy Naseem Shah.

The more experienced fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has also been recalled after missing out on the series-opener.

Top order batsman Imam-ul-Haq returns in place of Haris Sohail, with seamer Imran Khan dropped.

Playing XI

Australia: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali (capt), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas