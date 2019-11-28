Dakota Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres’ cringe-worthy interview is all you need to watch

Do you want to watch how things can get awkward in interviews? Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres’ latest interview is the perfect example.



The 50 Shades star appeared on The Ellen Show where she talked about her 30th birthday celebrations in October.

The discussion actually took an awkward start when Ellen opened up by asking, “Happy belated birthday. How was the party? I wasn’t invited.”

The audience laughed, followed by a grim-faced Johnson replying, “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of sh*t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!"

Things got from bad to worst after Ellen asked about a comedy set performed by comedian Tig Notaro, to which Dakota replied, “She did, it was a surprise! [She did] a bunch of funny stuff. She’s my favourite comedian... other than you."

Though Ellen wasn’t that much offended by the comment, things turned up more awkward when Johnson’s boyfriend and lead singer of band Coldplay Chris Martin was brought up in the conversation. Take a look yourself.