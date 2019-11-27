Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keen on having second baby after Archie?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen on having a second child after son Archie Harrison, who was born on May 6, 2019.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning for their second baby and they are likely to announce it early next year during Princess Beatrice's wedding.

It was also reported citing an insider that the Duchess of Sussex may not deliver the second baby in Britain because she feels lonely and uncomfortable there without her friends and family members.

It was reported further that Meghan will deliver the second child in Los Angeles, United States where she was born.

Earlier, rumours were abuzz that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

Exactly six months after their first baby, Prince Harry may have just hinted that the couple are preparing for their second child.

According to Pinkvilla, Prince Harry dropped the hint of possible second child plans during his visit to the families of deployed servicemen and women in Windsor, England.