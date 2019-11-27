Manchester City reach Champions League last 16 as Group C winners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANCHESTER: Manchester City booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as Group C winners on Tuesday despite only drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium.
Manor Solomon´s neat finish in the 69th minute secured a point for Shakhtar but City ensured top spot in the group thanks to bottom side Atalanta´s 2-0 win over third-placed Dinamo Zagreb.
MANCHESTER: Manchester City booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as Group C winners on Tuesday despite only drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium.
Manor Solomon´s neat finish in the 69th minute secured a point for Shakhtar but City ensured top spot in the group thanks to bottom side Atalanta´s 2-0 win over third-placed Dinamo Zagreb.