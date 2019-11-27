close
Tue Nov 26, 2019
Sports

AFP
November 27, 2019

Manchester City reach Champions League last 16 as Group C winners

Sports

AFP
Wed, Nov 27, 2019

MANCHESTER: Manchester City booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as Group C winners on Tuesday despite only drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium.

Manor Solomon´s neat finish in the 69th minute secured a point for Shakhtar but City ensured top spot in the group thanks to bottom side Atalanta´s 2-0 win over third-placed Dinamo Zagreb.

