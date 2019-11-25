Kubra Khan says she doesn't want to be scared 'facing her Lord on her death bed'

Renowned actress Kubra Khan wants to be prepared to face her Lord on her death bed, she revealed while talking about her spiritual journey in an interview.

Kubra, in a conversation with BBC Asian Network, said that her life has changed over the years due to certain reasons. "In everyone’s life a certain point comes when everything makes a 180 degree turn, and in her life the moment came last year," she said.

The Pakistani starlet maintained that she is satisfied with the kind of person she is, and where she is in life. She added that she tried to become a better person, but is more relaxed now than before.

Kubra revealed that when changes started to come in her life she took a break from work and social life. She added that becoming a better person is greater than anything in life.

In the conversation, the film star shared that last year she went through a spiritual awakening, and that she could take the fame and awards anywhere, but could not take these things in front of her Lord.

While talking about her drama Alif, the actress said that the drama was from spiritual and said that when the drama was presented to her she was not in the right place and was drowned in darkness.

When asked if she would leave the showbiz industry, the starlet said that if she finds balance between her life and career then she will not leave the industry.