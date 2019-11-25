Eman Suleman cracks up the internet with an amusing wedding announcement

Model and actress Eman Suleman has seemingly thrown some serious shade at actor Hamza Ali Abbasi in a recent post announcing her marriage.

But first things first, congratulations are in order for the model who is set to tie the knot with her long-time partner, Jamil.

Suleman shared the wonderful news on her Instagram account, with a picture of her to-be-husband. “2 ganjus,” (two bald people) she captioned the image, as the pair appeared with shaved heads.

“I wanted to wait till after shaadi (wedding) to make the announcement,” she wrote in a long post, “ but since the news isn’t already out there and I‘m coveting some public attention, I want you to know that I am marrying my non-platonic friend of 3 months (full GF BF nonsense).”

The model, it seems, used the word “platonic” in reference to the announcement made by actor Hamza Ali Abbasi of his own marriage announcement with fellow actor Naimal Khawar in August.

Abbasi in a social media post dismissed the idea of relationships prior to marriage and insisted that he and his to-be-wife were “mere platonic friends.” The post triggered a backlash on social media due to the judgmental nature of Abbasi’s write-up.



Suleman continued that “some people get married for themselves, because either they fall in love or because they’re lonely or maybe because of family pressure or to procreate, I’m getting married because I just want to make haraam halaal to please my rabb (God) and my parents! It’s the truth; our parents were like, tameez se shaadi karo tum dono, this isn’t amreeka.” (Get married you two, this isn’t America).

She also added that moving in together wasn’t an option in Pakistan. “Jamil and I are getting married. Looking forward to our time together. Until death or divorce do us part. Pray for us.”