US Defense Secretary asks for navy chief´s resignation

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday requested the navy chief´s resignation amid a dispute over an elite SEAL commando whose demotion for misconduct was reversed by President Donald Trump.



Esper "asked for the resignation of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer after losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House involving the handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher," the Department of Defense said in a statement.