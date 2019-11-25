close
Sun Nov 24, 2019
World

AFP
November 25, 2019

US Defense Secretary asks for navy chief´s resignation

World

AFP
Mon, Nov 25, 2019

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday requested the navy chief´s resignation amid a dispute over an elite SEAL commando whose demotion for misconduct was reversed by President Donald Trump.

Esper "asked for the resignation of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer after losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House involving the handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

