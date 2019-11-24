Manchester United vs Sheffield: Fans have a field day trolling Phil Jones

Manchester United defender Phil Jones was facing the wrath of football fans after his poor defending vs Sheffield United.

Fans, who think he shouldn’t be in the side, started trolling him on Twitter after Sheffield United’s John Fleck scored the first goal.

Phil Jones became the top Twitter trend as a large number of users flooded the social media website with hilarious memes and videos targeting the footballer.

