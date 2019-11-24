close
Sun Nov 24, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
November 24, 2019

Manchester United vs Sheffield: Fans have a field day trolling Phil Jones

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 24, 2019

Manchester United defender Phil Jones was facing the wrath of football fans after his poor defending vs Sheffield United.

Fans, who think he shouldn’t be in the side, started trolling him on Twitter after Sheffield United’s John Fleck scored the first goal.

Phil Jones became the top Twitter trend as a large number of users flooded the social media website with hilarious memes and videos targeting the footballer.

Here is the reaction:







