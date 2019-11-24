Pakistan table tennis team trained in China for South Asian Games

BEIJING: After the successful training at one of China’s top table tennis training centres, Pakistan’s top-ranked paddlers are hopeful to finish on the podium at the forthcoming South Asian Games scheduled to be held from December 1 to 10 in Nepal.

The six-member table tennis team comprising men and women attended a training camp at Zhengding Pingpong Training Centre, in China’s Hebei Province under supervision of Chinese coaches – Yue Yun Long and Wei Shuo as part of its preparations for the next SAF Games.

The training camp was sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad in collaboration with Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF).

Sabah Kawar, Coach of Pakistan Table Tennis Team, who travelled with the team and stayed with the players during their three-week training camp said on Sunday that the Pakistani players learned new techniques and improved their game after the training held under world class facilities.