Fri Nov 22, 2019
Pakistan

APP
November 22, 2019

BSc annual exams at KU from November 29

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Nov 22, 2019

KARACHI: University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examination, Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Friday announced that BSc Annual Examinations 2019 would start from November 29.

He mentioned that female candidates would appear in six different colleges whereas two male examination centers had been established at the KU.

Dr.Arshad said that annual exams of B.Com (Regular) would start from December 10, while examination dates for B.A and B.Com (Private) would be announced later.

