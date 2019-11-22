BSc annual exams at KU from November 29

KARACHI: University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examination, Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi on Friday announced that BSc Annual Examinations 2019 would start from November 29.



He mentioned that female candidates would appear in six different colleges whereas two male examination centers had been established at the KU.

Dr.Arshad said that annual exams of B.Com (Regular) would start from December 10, while examination dates for B.A and B.Com (Private) would be announced later.