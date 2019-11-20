Umar Akmal assures selectors of performing well if given another chance

Pakistan’s disfavored batsman Umar Akmal has promised that he will not disappoint the selectors and management if given another chance.

Akmal was recalled by selectors for T20Is against Sri Lanka last month but he let the opportunity go in vain with two back to back ducks.

He regrets missing the opportunity, but said he was unlucky then.

“Luck wasn’t on my side,” Akmal said after scoring season’s first red-ball century on Wednesday in Karachi where he was playing for Central Punjab against Sindh.

Akmal’s quick century came off just 85 deliveries as he guided his side to driving position in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at National Stadium.

“I am happy to be scoring a century in my 100th first-class match, I am playing my natural game and it is helping me score good runs,” Akmal told media.

The 29-year-old batsman made his international debut in 2009 and since then, he has represented the country in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is.

He has remained in and out of the team since the last few seasons but Akmal says he is focused on his performance.

“My job is to give performance and every time I am there [on the field], I try to give my best,” he said.

He added that he’ll continue doing his job, which is to perform.

“It is up to the selectors if they pick me for the team or not, but I will try to give my best whenever I am picked again,” he aimed.

Akmal left the press conference saying “no comments” when a journalist referred to his bitter relations with former coach Mickey Arthur as the Pakistan Cricket Board media manager had already announced that question to be the last of the evening.