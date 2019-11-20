Sana Mir puts international cricket on hold to 'reset future objectives'

Former skipper Sana Mir has revealed that she will put international cricket on hold in order to "reset her future objections".

Despite unclear reasons, Mir has extended her support and well wishes to her fraternity and shared that she wants to "reset my future objections".

"I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month’s series against England. I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets," Mir said in a statement.

"My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women’s team in the series against England and I am sure they’ll produce great results," the 33-year-old added.

The 20-probable training camp for the ODIs and T20I series will commence at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from November 21, while the squads will be announced on November 27.

The team will depart for Kuala Lumpur on November 30.

ICC Women’s Championship:

December 9 – First ODI, Kinrara Oval

December 12 – Second ODI, Kinrara Oval

December 14 – Third ODI, Kinrara Oval

December 17 – First T20I, Kinrara Oval

December 19 – Second T20I, Kinrara Oval

December 20 – Third T20I, Kinrara Oval